TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    10:35, 18 June 2018 | GMT +6

    S Kazakhstan Water Park boasts the country's highest waterslides

    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM The Fontan (Fountain) Water Park opened its doors in Shymkent, South Kazakhstan.

    South Kazakhstan Governor Zhanseiit Tyuimebayev took part in its solemn opening ceremony, the regional administration's press service said.

    The water park built in compliance with international requirements is equipped with the latest technologies. The park is 2 ha in size. There are eight waterslides in the park, two of them are the highest countrywide up to 22 m high, and one of them is the longest intra-CIS waterslide.

    The Fontan Water Park is the largest children's entertainment centre in Central Asia, consisting also of a heated wave pool and an adult pool. It is expected to welcome more than 2,000 visitors every day.
