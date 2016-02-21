EN
    14:51, 21 February 2016 | GMT +6

    S Kazakhstan wrestler won silver at Asian Championship in Bangkok

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Askhat Zhanbyrov, a wrestler from the South Kazakhstan region, has won a silver medal at the 2016 Asian Wrestling Championships being held in Bangkok, Thailand.

    As the press service of the regional administration told Kazinform, Zhanbyrov won over a North Korean sportsman in up to 66 kg weight category with a score 8:0. In the next round he defeated a Japanese wrestler with the total score 6:0.

    In semi-final, Zhanbyrov did not give any chance to an Uzbek sportsman and defeated him with a score 4:2. Presently, Zhambyrov is one of the main candidates for getting a license for RIO 2016 Olympics.

