S Kazakhstan wrestler won silver at Asian Championship in Bangkok

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Askhat Zhanbyrov, a wrestler from the South Kazakhstan region, has won a silver medal at the 2016 Asian Wrestling Championships being held in Bangkok, Thailand.

As the press service of the regional administration told Kazinform, Zhanbyrov won over a North Korean sportsman in up to 66 kg weight category with a score 8:0. In the next round he defeated a Japanese wrestler with the total score 6:0.

In semi-final, Zhanbyrov did not give any chance to an Uzbek sportsman and defeated him with a score 4:2. Presently, Zhambyrov is one of the main candidates for getting a license for RIO 2016 Olympics.