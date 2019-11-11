EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:57, 11 November 2019 | GMT +6

    S. Korea appoints new ambassadors to 10 countries

    None
    None
    SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea appointed new ambassadors to Malaysia, Mongolia and eight other countries, the foreign ministry said Monday, in a regular reshuffle that also includes replacements of those under probe over alleged misconduct, Yonhap reports.

    Former Environment Minister Lee Chi-beom will head the South Korean Embassy in Malaysia and Lee Yeo-hong, previously a minister at the South Korean Embassy in China, will serve as the ambassador to Mongolia, the ministry said in a release.

    The former top envoy to Malaysia was fired for accepting gifts and for mistreatment of subordinates, while the ex-ambassador to Mongolia has been referred to the central government's disciplinary committee over alleged ties with a visa broker.

    Jeong Yeon-doo, a former chief of the foreign ministry's North Korean nuclear affairs bureau, has been appointed as the top envoy to the Netherlands, and Cheon Joon-ho, a former minister at the South Korean Embassy in Washington, will lead the foreign mission in Finland.

    Others include Ryu Chang-soo, new ambassador to Gabon; Han Seong-jin to Latvia; Lee Sang-jeong to Sudan; Shim Jae-hyun to Honduras; Jang Keun-ho to Chile; and Woo In-shik to Paraguay.

    Ahn Min-sik, a former top envoy to Paraguay, has been appointed as the new consul-general in Da Nang in Vietnam, the ministry said.

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!