S. Korea begins post-social distancing life with mix of hope, anxiety

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Koreans began an unprecedented post-social distancing life Wednesday, hopefully welcoming the transition yet remaining cautious over possible COVID-19 breakouts, Yonhap reports.

Starting Wednesday, South Korea has officially shifted to «everyday life quarantine» following more than two months of «intensive social distancing» in line with a consistent and continuous flattening of the country's coronavirus curve.

Daily new infections peaked at 909 on Feb. 29, and the number has dramatically dropped to a single-digit level over the past few days. No local infections were reported for three straight days.

This means that as long as they follow the government's new hygiene guideline, people can now take part in outdoor activities and mass-gathering events, such as working out at gyms, clubbing and attending Sunday religious services.

On the first day of new quarantine scheme, changes were not so apparent at first sight.

Most people on subways and buses wore face masks, with the exception of a handful of people who were wearing their masks lower or not wearing them at all as temperatures have gotten warmer here.

