S Korea braces for ‘largest' protests against president

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - Some two million people are expected to join nationwide protests in South Korea to demand the resignation of President Park Geun-hye, organisers say.



They estimate 1.5 million will gather in Seoul and 500,000 in other regions - in what would be largest rallies since the demonstrations began five week ago, BBC News reports.



About 25,000 police are being deployed in the capital, local media report.



Ms Park is accused of allowing her friend, Choi Soon-sil, to manipulate power from behind the scenes.



The president has apologised twice on national television, but has so far resisted calls to resign.







The fallout from the scandal shows no sign of abating, with South Korea witnessing the largest protests since pro-democracy demonstrations of the 1980s.



On Saturday, members of the Korean Peasants League, the country's largest farmers group, are expected to join the protest in Seoul.



The farmers had wanted to bring 1,000 tractors and other machinery near the government quarter - but were banned from doing so by a court order.



Local media reported scuffles on Friday, as police blocked groups of farmers trying to enter the capital in their vehicles.



But they were allowed to continue on foot to join Saturday's rallies.



The organisers said as many as 500,000 people attended a peaceful candlelit rally in the capital last weekend, bringing streets to a standstill.



Police put the figure far lower.