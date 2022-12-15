S. Korea draws up unmanned defense system development plan

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea has drafted its first plan to develop unmanned defense systems with an aim to reduce combat casualties and address potential troop shortages caused by its low birthrate, the defense ministry said Thursday, Yonhap reports.

Vice Defense Minister Shin Beom-chul presided over the inaugural session of the defense science technology coordination committee to discuss the draft plan and the possibility of the military using civilian drones for security operations.

The plan centers on efforts to establish unmanned defense infrastructure, develop related technologies and standards, and craft procedures for their potential development, according to the ministry.

The committee meeting was attended by officials from the ministry, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps, as well as the ministries of science, industry and land, and other related state research agencies.

Shin stressed the importance of putting the plan «into action.»

«I call on all related organizations to play an active role (in implementing it),» he was quoted as saying.

The committee was born earlier this year after the ministry incorporated two related consultative bodies in charge of defense artificial intelligence and unmanned defense systems under the goal of effectively applying cutting-edge technologies to military operations.

Photo: en.yna.co.kr