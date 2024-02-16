S. Korea, Japan hold nonproliferation consultations

South Korea and Japan held disarmament and nonproliferation consultations to discuss ways to address growing military threats from North Korea, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday, Yonhap reports.

Youn Jong-kwon, director-general for nuclear nonproliferation and diplomatic planning at the ministry, met with his Japanese counterpart, Katsuro Kitagawa, in Tokyo, the ministry said.

The two sides shared concerns about North Korea's increasingly advanced nuclear and missile threats and illegal arms trade in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions, and agreed to continue working together at various multilateral levels, including the United Nations.