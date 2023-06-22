S. Korea logs record current account surplus with U.S. in 2022
The country's current account surplus with the U.S. totaled US$67.79 billion last year, compared with a $45.54 billion surplus the previous year, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).
South Korea's overall current account surplus narrowed to $29.83 billion in 2022 from $85.23 billion a year earlier.
South Korea reported a current account deficit of $7.78 billion with China, the country's top trading partner, last year, the first shortfall since 2001.
South Korea saw its current account deficit with Japan narrow to $17.78 billion from $22.2 billion over the cited period, while the country logged a current account surplus of $7.04 billion with the European Union, a turnaround from the previous year's $630 million current account shortfall, according to the central bank.
South Korea's current account deficit with the Middle East ballooned to $88.05 billion last year from $47.98 billion a year earlier on surging crude prices, according to the BOK.