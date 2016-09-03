S Korea may enter into free trade agrt with EEU countries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM South Korea may enter into a free trade contract with the member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union. President Park Geun-hye said it speaking at the Russian-Korean Business Dialogue held on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, TASS reported.

"I hope that the opportunity of entering into a free trade contract with the EEU will lay a good foundation for starting negotiations on signing agreements," she said.



She noted that the structures of Russian and South Korean economies replenish each other. "Presently we observe unfavorable conditions both for Russia and Korea such as low paces of global economic growth, protectionism tendencies," Park Geun-hye added.



The Eastern Economic Forum brought together at least 2,400 participants this year in Vladivostok. The first forum was held in September 2015 and ended with conclusion of 80 large investment contracts worth over 1.3 trln Russian roubles.