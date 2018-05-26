EN
    18:07, 26 May 2018 | GMT +6

    S. Korea, N. Korea hold second summit

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM - The leaders of South and North Korea held a second summit, Seoul's presidential office said Saturday, Yonhap reports. 

    Cheong Wa Dae said South Korean President Moon Jae-in met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

    "The two leaders exchanged their opinions candidly to implement the April 27 Panmunjom Declaration and to have a successful North Korea-U.S. summit," Moon's chief press secretary Yoon Young-chan said. "Due to the two sides' agreement, Moon will announce the result of today's meeting at 10 a.m. Sunday."

     

     

