EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:45, 06 March 2023 | GMT +6

    S. Korea plans Yoon’s Japan visit to meet Kishida in mid-March

    None
    Photo: mainichi.jp
    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The Japanese and South Korean governments are planning President Yoon Suk Yeol's visit to Japan on March 16 and 17 to meet with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, a diplomatic source said Monday, Kyodo reports.

    The planned visit comes as momentum builds toward mending bilateral relations, with South Korea announcing the same day its plan for settling a wartime labor compensation dispute with Japan.


    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!