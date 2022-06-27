EN
    S. Korea reports 1st-ever tropical night for June

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM - A tropical night occurred in Seoul and other major cities across the country on Sunday, marking the first such phenomenon for June, the state weather agency said, Yonhap reports.

    The lowest temperature between Sunday night and Monday morning was 25.4 C in Seoul, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

    A tropical night refers to when the temperature does not fall under 25 C between 6:01 p.m. and 9 a.m.

    With the morning low surpassing 25 C, Seoul logged a tropical night for the first time this year, and the first time for June, the KMA said.

    Overnight lows were 25.1 C in Suwon, just south of Seoul, and 25.3 C in the central city of Daejeon, the KMA said.


