S. Korea reports 242 new virus cases, total now at 7,755

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea reported 242 new cases of the new coronavirus on Wednesday, up from 131 new cases a day earlier, bringing the nation's total infections to 7,755. Confirmed cases showed no signs of a slowdown in the southeastern city of Daegu and capital Seoul, Kazinform has learnt from Yonhap.

So far, 60 people, mostly elderly patients with underlying illnesses, have died in South Korea from the respiratory virus that emerged in China late last year, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

About 63 percent of confirmed cases have been linked to a branch of the Shincheonji religious sect in Daegu, which, with a population of 2.5 million, is the country's fourth-largest city.