S. Korea reports 27 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 10,564

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea reported 27 more cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the nation's total infections to 10,564, Yonhap reports.

It marks the second day in a row that the country's new virus infections have fallen below 30. On Monday, the country posted a daily rise of 25 cases, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

Tuesday's new virus cases also mark a sharp drop from the Feb. 29 peak of 909 new cases. The country's daily number of new virus cases has been below 50 in the last six days.

But health authorities remain on high alert over new cases coming from overseas as well as cluster infections at churches and hospitals. They are also keeping an eye on those who retested positive for COVID-19.

The nation's death toll from the new coronavirus, which emerged in China late last year, rose by five to 222, according to the KCDC.

The number of patients released from quarantine after making full recoveries reached 7,534, up 87 from a day earlier.