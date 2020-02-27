S. Korea reports 334 new virus cases, total now at 1,595

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea reported a whopping 334 new cases of the new coronavirus Thursday, bringing the total number of infections here to 1,595, Yonhap reports.

So far, 12 people have died in South Korea from the new fast-spreading virus that emerged in China.

More than half of newly confirmed cases came from a branch of a religious sect in the southeastern city of Daegu.

Of the 334 new cases, 307 are in Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and four are in the neighboring North Gyeongsang Province.

Other major provinces and cities have also reported some infections, with Seoul reporting another six cases, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said in a statement.

Since raising the virus alert level to «red,» the highest level, on Sunday, health authorities have focused on halting the spread of the virus in Daegu, the epicenter of the virus outbreak here, and North Gyeongsang Province.

Experts said the number of confirmed cases is expected to jump in the coming days as health authorities began testing more than 210,000 members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus at the center of the rapid spread in other provinces.