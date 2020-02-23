S. Korea reports 4th coronavirus death as cases spike to 556

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea reported its fourth death from the new coronavirus on Sunday and added 123 new cases to bring the total confirmed cases to 556, Yonhap reports.

Three of the four coronavirus deaths were from Daenam Hospital in the southeastern city of Cheongdo, where the country's first COVID-19 fatality took place and more than 110 people, including nine medical staff, were found to be infected.

The number of COVID-19 infections more than doubled in a single day on Saturday, with most cases centered around a religious organization in the country's fourth-largest city of Daegu and the neighboring Daenam Hospital.

Of the 123 new cases, 75 are related to worship services of the Shincheonji church in the southeastern city of Daegu, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

The infected cases that can be traced to the church services hovered above 300 as of Sunday morning, accounting for more than half of the total cases here.

The KCDC said it has placed more than 9,000 Shincheonji members in self-quarantine.