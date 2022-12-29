EN
    12:37, 29 December 2022 | GMT +6

    S. Korea’s COVID-19 cases fall below 80,000

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell below the 80,000 mark on Thursday, with health authorities remaining cautious to prevent a wintertime surge, Yonhap reports.

    The country confirmed 71,427 new coronavirus infections, including 72 from overseas, bringing the total to 28,931,140, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

    Thursday's tally is lower than 87,517 cases reported on the previous day and down from 75,729 a week ago.

    The KDCA reported 76 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 32,027. The number of critically ill patients stood at 590, up three from the previous day.


