    07:43, 07 April 2022 | GMT +6

    S. Korea’s daily infections stay in 200,000s for 3rd day

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea's new coronavirus cases remained in the 200,000s for the third consecutive day on Thursday, along with a slight decrease in the daily death toll, Yonhap reports.

    The country reported 224,820 new COVID-19 infections, including 40 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 14,778,405, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

    The public health agency reported 348 new COVID-19 deaths, raising the total death toll to 18,381.

    The number of critically ill patients stood at 1,116, down 12 from the previous day.


