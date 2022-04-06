EN
    07:17, 06 April 2022 | GMT +6

    S. Korea’s infections stay in 200,000s for 2nd day

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea's new coronavirus cases remained in the 200,000s for the second straight day on Wednesday, as the spread of the omicron variant has slowed down after peaking last month, Yonhap reports.

    The country reported 286,294 new COVID-19 infections, including 22 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 14,553,644, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

    The daily tally remained below the 300,000s for the sixth consecutive day.

    The death toll from COVID-19 came to 18,033, up 371 from Sunday, the KDCA said.

    The number of critically ill patients stood at 1,128, up 7 from the previous day.


