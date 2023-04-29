S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases above 10,000 for 5th day

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea's new coronavirus cases remained above 10,000 for the fifth consecutive day Saturday amid eased virus curbs, Yonhap reports.

The country reported 14,812 cases, including 35 imported cases, bringing the total caseload to 31,157,272, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The tally marks an increase from 13,791 a day earlier and 13,789 a week ago amid increasing public activity in warmer weather.

The country added three COVID-19 deaths, with the death toll rising to 34,474. The number of critically ill patients came to 141, down from 144 the previous day, the KDCA said.

Last month, South Korea lifted most of its virus restrictions, including the mask mandate on public transportation.

In another step to return to pre-pandemic normalcy, the government plans to shorten the mandatory COVID-19 isolation period to five days from the current seven.