EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:28, 03 March 2023 | GMT +6

    S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases around 10,000 gov’t mulling lifting antivirus measures

    None
    Photo: en.yna.co.kr
    SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea reported 10,408 new COVID-19 cases Friday, as the government said it will start discussions on lifting the remaining antivirus measures, Yonhap reports.

    The figure is up by 357 from the previous week and slightly higher than the past seven-day average of 9,195, data from the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) showed.

    The total caseload came to 30,543,981. South Korea reported 11 deaths, bringing the death toll to 34,014.

    Critically ill patients stood at 135, up from the previous day's 129.

    The KDCA said it will begin discussions on lowering the country's alert level against COVID-19 from the current «serious» to «cautious,» depending on the results of the World Health Organization's meeting on the pandemic, scheduled for around late April to early May.

    South Korea has maintained a COVID-19 alert level of «serious» since February 2020.

    The further lifting of the remaining antivirus restrictions, such as the seven-day quarantine rule and the indoor mask mandate in certain areas, will take place after the alert level is adjusted, the public health agency said.

    On Jan. 30, South Korea lifted most indoor mask mandates after they had been in place for more than two years.


    Tags:
    World News Coronavirus in the world
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!