    12:06, 12 December 2022 | GMT +6

    S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases at 25,667 mid virus surge worries

    None
    SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea reported more than 25,000 new COVID-19 cases Monday, the largest for a Monday in more than three months, amid concerns of another surge as the government mulls easing the indoor mask mandate, Yonhap reports.

    The country reported 25,667 new COVID-19 infections, including 63 from overseas, bringing the total to 27,754,149, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

    Monday's daily infections marked the highest for a Monday since the figure reached 36,917 on Sept. 12.

    On Friday, the government said it will decide whether to lift the indoor mask mandate, the country's last remaining COVID-19 restriction, by the end of this month, based on various factors, including caseloads, deaths and hospitalizations.

    It said the indoor mask mandate will be kept in place at high-risk facilities, such as senior care hospitals and nursing homes.

    The daily caseload is expected to continue on a slow incremental trend for the time being. The KDCA, however, did not rule out the possibility of another virus wave this winter.

    The country added 30 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 31,099. The number of critically ill patients stood at 478, up 38 from the previous day.

    Photo: en.yna.co.kr

    Tags:
    World News Coronavirus in the world
