S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit highest Thurs. count in 2 months

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea's new COVID-19 cases rose to the highest Thursday figure in two months amid concerns of the virus' possible resurgence in the winter, Yonhap reports.

The country reported 55,437 new COVID-19 infections, including 39 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 26,412,901, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

It marked a fall from 66,587 on Wednesday, but it is the highest Thursday tally since Sept. 15 when there were 71,444 new infections.

South Korea's COVID-19 outbreaks have shown an on-week increase in general this month, with authorities keeping a close eye against a wintertime resurgence.

The previous wave of the omicron subvariant peaked at over 180,000 cases on Aug. 17.

South Korea added 67 COVID-19 deaths Thursday, the highest daily count since Sept. 25, raising the death toll to 29,862.

The number of critically ill patients stood at 380, down 31 from the previous day.

Photo: en.yna.co.kr