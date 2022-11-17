EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:14, 17 November 2022 | GMT +6

    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit highest Thurs. count in 2 months

    None
    SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea's new COVID-19 cases rose to the highest Thursday figure in two months amid concerns of the virus' possible resurgence in the winter, Yonhap reports.

    The country reported 55,437 new COVID-19 infections, including 39 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 26,412,901, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

    It marked a fall from 66,587 on Wednesday, but it is the highest Thursday tally since Sept. 15 when there were 71,444 new infections.

    South Korea's COVID-19 outbreaks have shown an on-week increase in general this month, with authorities keeping a close eye against a wintertime resurgence.

    The previous wave of the omicron subvariant peaked at over 180,000 cases on Aug. 17.

    South Korea added 67 COVID-19 deaths Thursday, the highest daily count since Sept. 25, raising the death toll to 29,862.

    The number of critically ill patients stood at 380, down 31 from the previous day.


    Photo: en.yna.co.kr

    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!