S. Korea's peace proposal toward Pyongyang intact despite N.K. nuke test: official

ASTANA. KAZINFORM South Korea said Tuesday there is no change in its push for a peace proposal toward North Korea despite Pyongyang's latest nuclear test, as it seeks to resolve the North's nuclear issue and improve inter-Korean ties, Yonhap News Agency reports.

Seoul's vow to keep the initiative unveiled by President Moon Jae-in in Berlin came as tensions heightened after North Korea conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test Sunday.

"South Korea's proposal for dialogue still remains effective as it was for talks on easing military tensions and urgent humanitarian issues, not on North Korea's nukes," said an official at Seoul's unification ministry.

He said that dialogue for Pyongyang's nuclear programs should proceed in line with progress on the resolution of the nuclear standoff.