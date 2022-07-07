S. Korea’s power demand hits record high amid hot weather

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea's electricity demand hit an all-time high Thursday, as the country was struck by an early heat wave, data showed Thursday, Yonhap reports.

The country's maximum power demand reached 92,990 megawatts (MW) as of 5 p.m. Thursday, beating the previous record of 92,478 MW set on July 24, 2018, according to the data from the Korea Power Exchange (KPX).

The reserve electricity ratio fell to 7.2 percent. The level is supposed to stay above 10 percent to ensure a stable power supply and prepare for emergencies.

The industry ministry earlier forecast that the country is expected to have the season's maximum power demand of 91,700-95,700 MW in the second week of August.

The high demand came as the country has been gripped by an early heat wave since late June, with even nighttime temperature in Seoul staying above 25 Celsius degree for the first time ever in June.

Recent cloudy days also dragged down solar energy generation and pushed up electricity demand, according to the KPX.

In June, the country's maximum power demand hit a record high of 71,805 MW, up 4.3 percent from a year earlier.

«We will do our best to secure additional reserve power without a hitch and implement measures to reduce power consumption, mainly at public institutions,» the KPX said.

The government has said it secured an additional 9.2 GW of reserve power on standby, as well as fuels needed for power generation in the coming months, amid a global energy shortage.

This summer is forecast to be hotter than a year earlier, according to the state weather agency.