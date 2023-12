NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM South Korean team secured the second victory at the start of the 2019 IIHF World Championship Division I, Group A tournament hosted by Kazakh capital, SPORTINFORM reports.

On Monday, Jim Paek's team defeated Hungary 5:1.



Today, the Koreans won over Slovenia, one of the frontrunners of the tournament, scoring 5:3 (1:3, 3:0, 1:0).