S. Korea seeks to launch space rocket on June 21 following cancellation over tech glitch

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea is seeking to launch its homegrown space rocket next week, after a last-minute technical glitch in the oxidizer tank sensor forced the country to call off the rocket launch this week, officials said Friday, Yonhap reports.

The Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) canceled Thursday's scheduled launch of Nuri, also known as KSLV-II, after the sensor was seen malfunctioning during a final pre-launch checkup at the launch pad in Naro Space Center in Goheung, a southern coastal village some 470 kilometers south of Seoul, on Wednesday.

«We plan to hold a launch management committee to pursue the second launch (of Nuri) on June 21,» Kwon Hyun-joon, an official at the science ministry, said.

The ministry has set the period through June 23 as the launch window.