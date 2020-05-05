S.Korea sees no new local infection cases for 2nd day

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea reported three more cases of the new coronavirus Tuesday, but all from other countries with no locally transmitted cases, Yonhap reports.

The three imported cases put the total number of infection cases here at 10,804, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

The country has reported no locally transmitted cases for two consecutive days.

The three new cases also mark the lowest daily figure in 77 days since Feb. 18 when the country reported two new cases of COVID-19.

Also, South Korea has now reported fewer than 10 new infection cases per day for six consecutive days.

Full story