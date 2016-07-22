S Korea suspends operations of Ulsan NPP's reactor over security failure

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea on Friday suspended operations of a reactor at the Ulsan nuclear power plant (NPP), located southeast of capital Seoul, due to a fault in the security system, local media reported, citing the operating company.

According to the Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Co., the reactor's work was halted at 11:24 a.m. local time (02:00 GMT), Sputnik reports.



No leakage of radioactive material has been detected, the Yonhap news agency reported.



The operating company has reportedly begun looking into the possible causes and solutions of the issue.



Source: Sputnik