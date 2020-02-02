S. Korea to bar foreigners from Hubei from Tuesday

SEOUL. KAZINFORM South Korea said Sunday it will bar foreigners who've been in China's Hubei Province in the past two weeks from entering the country in a drastic measure to stem further spread of the new coronavirus here.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said the entry ban will take effect on Tuesday, Yonhap reports.

The measure was reached to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, which broke out in Wuhan, Hubei, in December and has since reached South Korea and other nations around the globe.

The United States and Japan are among other countries to have issued a similar entry ban.

So far, South Korea has reported 15 virus cases, with some of them believed to be human transmission.