S Korea to build biopharmaceutics plant in Astana

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev revealed the plans of South Korean companies to open their productions in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The Head of State said Astana and Seoul pledged to strengthen multilateral cooperation.

"We pay great attention to infrastructure, production, finance, energy, ecology, the automobile and aerospace industry, IT, digitalization and other spheres. Doosan Enerbility is building a combined-cycle power station in Turkistan. Samsung Electronics plans to open a household appliances plant in Kazakhstan. We fully support such an initiative. Besides, GL Rapha plans to build a biopharmaceutics plant in Astana," the Head of State said today after the top-level talks with the Korean President in the Akorda residence.