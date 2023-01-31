EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:21, 31 January 2023 | GMT +6

    S. Korea to consider lifting visa restrictions on travelers from China if virus situation improves: PM

    None
    None
    SEOUL. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Tuesday the government will consider lifting visa restrictions on travelers from China before late February if the positive cases from the neighboring nation stay at a manageable level.

    Han made the remarks at a press conference held at the government complex in Seoul, saying South Korea will decided whether to lift the restrictions after assessing the coronavirus test results of arrivals from China, Yonhap reports.

    South Korea has tightened curbs on travelers from China, halting the issuance of short-term visas from diplomatic missions in China and requiring those entering the country to undergo a coronavirus test before and after arriving here until the end of next month.

    In retaliation, China also suspended short-term visa issuance for South Koreans.

    «I think we still have to be careful about fully lifting the visa restrictions, considering the PCR test results of Chinese nationals entering South Korea these days,» Han told the reporters. A PCR test refers to a polymerase chain reaction test for COVID-19.

    «After we look into PCR test results of Chinese people and determine that it is at a manageable level, we will consider lifting them even before» the end of next month, he said.

    Meanwhile, Han said he had a breakfast meeting with Gita Gopinath, first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), earlier Tuesday, and that the IMF official praised South Korea for its efforts to ensure fiscal soundness.

    Tags:
    Tourism World News Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!