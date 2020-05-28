S. Korea to enhance quarantine measures in greater Seoul area amid spiking cases

SEOUL. KAZINFORM South Korea said Thursday that it will beef up quarantine measures in the Seoul metropolitan area over the next two weeks to stem further spread of the new coronavirus in the densely populated area amid eased social distancing.

Under the measure, health authorities will apply a strong social distancing scheme in the capital city and surrounding areas through June 14, Yonhap reports.

Public facilities, including museums and art galleries in the region, will be shut down, with companies urged to adopt flexible work systems and follow quarantine rules.

Entertainment establishments such as bars and clubs in the metropolitan area will be strongly advised to close down over the period, according to Health Minister Park Neung-hoo.





