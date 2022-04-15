EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:53, 15 April 2022 | GMT +6

    S. Korea to fully lift COVID-19 quarantine in late May: KDCA

    None
    None
    SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea will fully lift the seven-day mandatory quarantine for COVID-19 patients starting in late May, the public health agency said Friday, Yonhap reports.

    The government will also lower the COVID-19 infectious disease level by one notch to the second-highest level out of the four-tier system, allowing patients to receive treatment at local clinics and hospitals like an endemic disease, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

    The KDCA unveiled the «post-omicron» road map as South Korea prepares to return to normalcy amid a waning virus wave, with the daily infections marking a modest decline.

    Earlier in the day, the government announced it will lift all COVID-19 social distancing rules, except the mask mandate, starting next week, in the first big step toward post-pandemic days since the outbreak of the novel virus two years ago.


    Tags:
    World News Coronavirus in the world
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!