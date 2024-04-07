S. Korea to launch its 2nd spy satellite Apr 8

South Korea will launch its second military spy satellite next week from a U.S. space center, the defense ministry said Friday, in the latest move to bolster its surveillance on North Korea, Yonhap reported.

The satellite is scheduled to lift off from the John F. Kennedy Space Center, located on Merritt Island, Florida, at 7:17 p.m. on April 7 (local time), or 08:17 a.m. on April 8 (South Korean time), on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket.

It is the second military satellite to be launched under South Korea's plan to acquire five spy satellites by 2025 to better monitor North Korea with a space-based platform.

The first satellite was placed into orbit, equipped with an electro-optical and infrared sensor satellite that can capture detailed images of the Earth's surface. It has sent high-resolution images of central Pyongyang and is expected to enter its full mission phases as early as June.

The four other satellites to be launched are equipped with synthetic aperture radar sensors capable of collecting data regardless of the weather using remote sensing systems.

When operated together, the five satellites are expected to provide regular coverage at about two-hour intervals, according to analysts.

The planned launch comes as North Korea is also making its own efforts to acquire space-based reconnaissance capabilities.

Pyongyang successfully launched its first military spy satellite last November and has vowed to launch three more spy satellites this year.

Seoul officials said the North's satellite has been orbiting the Earth but questioned its capability of sending high-resolution images back to the ground station.

The South Korean military said it has been closely monitoring Pyongyang's preparations for a satellite launch at its Tongchang-ri site in the northwestern tip, but no imminent signs have been detected yet.