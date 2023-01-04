S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao

SEOUL. KAZINFORM South Korea will require a negative COVID-19 test for arrivals from Hong Kong and Macao, in addition to the planned requirement for travelers from China, due to a surge in infections in the region, health authorities said Tuesday, YONHAP reports.

Starting Saturday, those from Hong Kong and Macao will be required to receive a PCR or an antigen test before boarding flights to South Korea. The result must be registered in the Q-CODE system, also known as the Guide for the Advance Input System, before arrival, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

«The decision was made in consideration of the recent virus situation in Hong Kong, a larger number of incoming travelers from there, and restrictive moves by the United States, Canada and other nations,» the KDCA said in a release. «We will closely monitor the virus situation in the region and will review imposing additional measures if needed.»

Recently, Hong Kong has seen a surge in the number of infections and deaths from the coronavirus. The number of entrants from Hong Kong came to 44,614 in December, larger than the 37,121 from China, the KDCA added.

The planned measure came after South Korea tightened entry rules for those from China to minimize the impact of a recent surge of the virus there.

On Monday, South Korea began requiring a PCR test for arrivals from China within the first day of their entry.

They must remain in separate facilities here until their test results are confirmed, while South Korean nationals and foreigners with residency status returning here from visiting China have to quarantine at their residence after a PCR test.

Starting Thursday, those from China must show either a negative PCR or an antigen test for the coronavirus before their arrival.

South Korea has been vigilant about the potential spread of a new omicron subvariant and a wintertime surge.

On Tuesday, the country confirmed 81,056 new coronavirus infections, including 63 from overseas, bringing the total to 29,220,591, the KDCA said.

It is far higher than the previous day's 22,735, as the infections had been on a decline over the past six days. The figure a week earlier was 87,512.

Of the 63 imported cases, 16 were from China, according to the KDCA.

The country added 29 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 32,301. The death rate stood at 0.11 percent.

The number of critically ill patients came to 620, down from the previous day's 637. The figure surpassed 600 on Sunday for the first time in about eight months.

South Korea is also watching the developments regarding the new omicron subvariant of XBB 1.5, which has been spreading rapidly around the world recently. Experts said the subvariant could be more infectious and resistant to immune response.

The KDCA has said the country first found a XBB 1.5 case on Dec. 8, and a total of 13 cases have been detected so far, including seven from overseas.

