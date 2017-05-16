S. Korea, U.S. agree to seek new 'bold' ways to denuclearize N. Korea

SEOUL. KAZINFORM South Korea and the United States agreed Tuesday to work toward the "complete" denuclearization of North Korea, also vowing to seek new and practical ways to rid the communist North of its nuclear weapons, Seoul officials said.

The agreement came at a meeting between South Korean officials and U.S. National Security Council (NSC) officials.

"The United States reaffirmed its strong commitment to the security and defense of South Korea," Yoon Young-chan, the top press secretary of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, told reporters.

The sides agreed to exert joint efforts for a "complete" disposal of North Korea's nuclear weapons, he added.

