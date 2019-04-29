S. Korea, U.S., Japan to hold trilateral security talks next week

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - Senior defense officials from South Korea, the United States and Japan will hold annual trilateral security talks in Seoul next week, the defense ministry said Monday, Yonhap reports.

Though the detailed agenda is yet to be fixed for the 10th Defense Trilateral Talks (DTT), set for May 9, the three countries are expected to discuss ways to boost trilateral collaboration in dealing with North Korea and enhance their military ties, officials said.

Launched in 2008, the trilateral annual forum, involving assistant deputy minister-level officials, is meant to serve as a venue to discuss major regional security issues, including North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

Next week's talks will take place as military relations between South Korea and Japan have soured seriously over a row prompted by Japan's allegations that a South Korean warship locked fire-control radar on its maritime patrol aircraft in December in the neighbors' overlapping exclusive economic zones.

South Korea has flatly rejected the claims, saying that the warship never used any tracking radar as it was on a mission to rescue a North Korean fishing boat drifting in the East Sea.