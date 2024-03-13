S. Korea, U.S., Japan discuss supply chains, AI at economic dialogue

National security officials of South Korea, the United States and Japan discussed efforts to boost cooperation in supply chains, emerging technologies and digital areas in a regular dialogue session, the presidential office said Wednesday, Yonhap reports.

The third session of the economic dialogue took place in South Korea's southeastern port city of Busan earlier in the day, led by Wang Yun-jong, presidential secretary for economic security and his respective U.S. and Japanese counterparts -- Tarun Chhabra and Yasuo Takamura.

They reaffirmed that the Camp David summit among the leaders of the three countries in August last year served as an occasion to significantly boost trilateral economic security cooperation and discussed ways to produce a tangible outcome from the summit at an early date.

Efforts to strengthen supply chain cooperation in critical minerals were discussed, through such multilateral initiatives as the Minerals Security Partnership and Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, the presidential office said.

They agreed to seek ways to facilitate joint research among state research institutes of the three countries for study of core and emerging technologies.

The three sides also discussed artificial intelligence governance and agreed to work closely on cybersecurity threats and data security.