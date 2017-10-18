EN
    22:28, 18 October 2017

    S Korea, US, Japan hold vice-ministerial meeting on DPRK

    None
    None
    SEOUL. KAZINFORM Senior diplomats of South Korea, the United States and Japan held a vice-ministerial meeting on Wednesday to discuss issues concerning the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), Xinhua reports.

    Vice Foreign Minister Lim Sung-nam of South Korea met with visiting U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan and his Japanese counterpart Shinsuke Sugiyama. It was the first such trilateral meeting since January in Washington.
    After the meeting, the three diplomats held a joint press conference, saying they shared the view over the urgency to stably manage situations on the Korean Peninsula while continuing pressure on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to resolve its nuclear program.

    They shared evaluations on current situations on the Korean Peninsula while confirming a common goal of the complete dismantlement of the DPRK's nuclear program in peaceful ways.

    They also agreed to make all diplomatic efforts, including sanctions and dialogues, in close cooperation among the three countries for a denuclearized Korean Peninsula.

     

