S Korean companies' interest in Uzbekistan market grows

Seoul hosted the Uzbekistan Outsourcing Conference, UzA reports

Participants discussed issues of business registration, tax benefits for IT Park residents, and the potential of Uzbek IT specialists who speak Korean. Particular attention was paid to human capital, particularly the availability of experienced specialists and young talents for further employment. Issues of cooperation with major players within startup projects were considered.

It was noted that a multiple-entry IT visa with a validity period of up to three years simplifies activities in Uzbekistan for investors, company founders, and IT specialists. Representatives of LG CNS and MK Soft/Softhub Global shared their experience of successful work and highlighted the reasons why they chose Uzbekistan as their IT hub.

The participants demonstrated simplified business registration in Uzbekistan (can be completed within 3-6 weeks) and noted that this indicates the favorable conditions created in Uzbekistan.

Participants received information about the procedures for opening a company in Uzbekistan, the country’s economic situation, including obtaining work permits, and the benefits of IT Park.

The companies BizData and Croxhi announced their intentions to become residents of IT Park.

The event contributed to enhancing cooperation between Uzbekistan and international companies.