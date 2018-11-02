S. Korean delegation departs for sports talks with N. Korea

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - A South Korean delegation departed for sports talks with North Korea on Friday to discuss ways to cooperate on future Olympic Games, Yonhap reports.

South Korean Vice Sports Minister Roh Tae-kang will meet his North Korean counterpart Won Kil-u with other officials at the joint liaison office in the North's border town of Kaesong. The meeting will start at 10 a.m.



The two sides will discuss forming unified teams at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics and other cooperation, including making a joint bid for hosting the 2032 Summer Olympic Games.



"We will try to make this sports talks serve as a groundbreaking opportunity in inter-Korean exchanges," Roh said in Seoul before departing for Kaesong. "To get a meaningful result, we'll calmly engage ourselves in the talks."

It will be the first inter-Korean sports talks in four months. The two Koreas previously had sports talks on July 5 in Pyongyang, where the North decided to send its athletes to a table tennis event in the South.



The meeting is one of the follow-ups to facilitate the implementation of the Pyongyang Declaration that was signed by South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un after their summit in Pyongyang in September.



The Pyongyang Declaration states, "The two sides agreed to actively participate together in the 2020 Summer Olympic Games and other international games, and to cooperate in bidding for the joint hosting of the 2032 Summer Olympic Games."