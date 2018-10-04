S Korean doctors examined children with complex pathologies in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Leading experts from the Republic of Korea arrived in Almaty to consult and examine children with complex pathologies in Almaty and Almaty region, Kazinform reports.

The South Korean doctors working at the Pusan National University Hospital consulted kids with various pathologies free of charge at the at the Aksai clinic, National Medical University for two days.



For the past two and half years above 400 children from Almaty, Aktobe and Almaty regions were examined within the framework of cooperation of the Ayala charity fund of Kazakhstan and the Pusan National University Hospital. Two children were operated free of charge in Pusan.





As Lee Chang Hun, president of the Pusan National University Hospital said, the parties plan to widen cooperation and start implementing more long-term projects. It is expected to launch tele-medicine healthcare service system to share practice. Besides, the sides plan to set up a special team to realize medical projects. And the third direction is to train medical staff.

