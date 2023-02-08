EN
    21:39, 08 February 2023 | GMT +6

    S. Korean foreign minister vows 'all possible support' for quake-hit Turkey

    None
    SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin held phone talks with his Turkish counterpart Wednesday and pledged to offer support to Turkey in assisting its recovery efforts following a massive earthquake earlier this week, Kazinform cites Yonhap.

    Park expressed his deep condolences to Turkey for the tragic earthquake and stressed that South Koreans stand in solidarity with the Turkish people during his conversation with Mevlut Cavusoglu.

    He added the South Korean government plans to provide «all possible support» to help Turkey cope with the aftermath, including dispatching emergency rescue teams to the scene.

    In response, Cavusoglu voiced appreciation for the support from Turkey's «brother nation,» South Korea, and said he will do his best for the safety of South Korean nationals in his country.

    Earlier in the day, a South Korean team of more than 110 personnel arrived in Turkey, struck by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake Monday, to support the country's ongoing search and rescue operations.


    Photo: Yonhap



