S. Korean mixed doubles curling team earns 1st win

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The South Korean mixed doubles curling team of Jang Hye-ji and Lee Ki-jeong picked up their first victory of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics on Thursday, Yonhap reports.

Jang and Lee defeated the Finnish team of Oona Kauste and Tomi Rantamaeki 9-4 at Gangneung Curling Centre in Gangneung.



Mixed doubles curling is being contested for the first time at these Olympic Games.



The South Koreans lost their second match on Thursday to China in overtime by the score of 8-7.



Against Finland, the South Koreans set the tone early by scoring three points in the first end and added a point each in the second and third end for a 5-0 lead.



Finland cut the deficit to 5-4 after six ends, but South Korea earned four more points in the seventh end to clinch the victory.

More than 2,000 fans came to the Gangneung Curling Centre for the event.



Facing the Chinese duo of Wang Rui and Ba Dexin, Jang and Lee found themselves down 6-1 after four ends but rallied with four points on a "power play" in the fifth.



Teams can only have one power play per game, when they have the hammer. Instead of putting their rock in the center, the team can choose to place two stones to the side of the sheet and set up a scoring opportunity.



China, the bronze medalist at last year's world mixed doubles championships, got a point back in the sixth, but South Korea answered with two points to tie the score at 6-6. China picked up the clinching point in the ninth end.



The official opening of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics will be held tomorrow, February 9. The Games, that for the first time in history will surpass 100 medal events, will last until February 25.