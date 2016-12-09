S Korean President impeached over corruption scandal

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korean parliament voted to impeach President Park Geun Hye over a corruption scandal on Friday.

The Constitutional Court will decide on the legitimacy of the impeachment which could take up to 180 days. For the time being Prime Minister Hwang Kyo Ahn will assume presidential powers.



The South Korean parliament voted to impeach then President Roh Moo Hyun back in 2004. However, the result was overturned by the Constitutional Court and Roh ruled the country for another four years.



Recall that President Park's longtime friend Choi Soon Sil was indicted on charges of exploiting her friendship with the president to extort millions of U.S. dollars from businesses and gain access to classified documents.



Source: Agencies