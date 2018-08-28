S. Korean scientists develop improved ceramic fuel cell
The joint teams, led by Lee Jong-ho of the Korea Institute of Science and Technology and Shin Dong-wook of Hanyang University, claimed they satisfied high performance and cost efficiency aspects of next generation fuel cells, Yonhap reports.
Over past decades, PCFCs have been praised as a next-generation technology. However, PCFCs needed to overcome limitations on performance due to the refractory nature of proton-conducting ceramic electrolytes and low chemical stability.
The researchers said they have achieved the best value reported for PCFCs through an anode-assisted facile densification of a proton-conducting electrolyte on a structurally and compositionally uniform anode support.
"Since all of the utilized fabrication processes were cost-effective, consistent and readily scalable, the advances fulfill the requirements of high performance, scalability and cost-efficiency for achieving commercial feasibility of PCFCs," the researchers said in their report.
Their findings were published in the latest edition of the journal Nature Energy.