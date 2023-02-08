S. Korean team arrives in quake-stricken Turkey to help search, rescue operations

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - A team of more than 110 South Korean workers arrived in Turkey on Wednesday to support the country's ongoing search and rescue operations following a devastating earthquake earlier this week, according to Seoul's foreign ministry, Yonhap reports.

A KC-330 military tanker transport aircraft carrying 118 people, including 50 military personnel and 60 firefighters, landed at Gaziantep Airport in Turkey's southeastern region earlier in the day, the ministry said.

The city of Gaziantep is located near the epicenter of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck the country's southern region and Syria as well Monday, leaving thousands of people killed.

The South Korean team will operate in various sites across the areas affected by the earthquake at the request of the local authorities.

Meanwhile, Lee Do-hoon, South Korea's second vice foreign minister visiting South Africa, has decided to cut his trip short and return to Seoul to coordinate cooperation with the Turkish government, his office said.

On Tuesday, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered the government to quickly send rescue workers and medical supplies to the country. Foreign Minister Park Jin also spoke with Murat Tamer, the Turkish ambassador to South Korea, and pledged to provide active support to the quake-hit nation.

South Korea has issued a special travel advisory for six provinces in Turkey's southeastern region, including Kahramanmaras, Malatya and Adiyaman, following the earthquake.

Photo: en.yna.co.kr