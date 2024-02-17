S Korea's Busan keen on expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to South Korea Nurgali Arystanov held a meeting with the Mayor of Busan, Park Heong-joon, as part of his working visit to this city, the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry reported.

During the meeting, the Ambassador emphasized Kazakhstan's special relationship with Busan, noting the presence of the Consulate General of Kazakhstan and the signing of the Agreement on Friendship and Cooperation between Almaty and Busan. In this regard, the Kazakh diplomat invited the Mayor of Busan to visit Almaty this year.

In turn, the Mayor of Busan having accepted the invitation with gratitude expressed an interest in expanding bilateral cooperation. The Korean mayor presented a city development plan and announced the upcoming construction of a new international airport in Busan.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

As a result of the negotiations, an agreement was reached on cooperation in such areas as transport, logistics, tourism, as well as education in the field of IT and digital transformation, which corresponds to the country’s development priorities outlined by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

During the visit, several meetings were held with the top-managers of Busan-based companies.

The program of the visit also includes attending the opening ceremony of the World Team Table Tennis Championship. 10 Kazakh table tennis players will compete in the event.