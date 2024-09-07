S. Korea's Gov't urges doctors to return to med school quota talks

The government said Saturday that the medical community should draw up its plan for proposed talks over an increase in the medical school admissions quota amid prolonged strikes by junior doctors, Yonhap reports.

On Friday, the presidential office said it is open to readjusting the country's quota for 2026 and would welcome it if a negotiating panel is formed among the rival parties, the government and the medical community to discuss the issue.

The ruling People Power Party (PPP) proposed launching a four-way dialogue to resolve the medical quota issue. The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) welcomed the proposal.

The series of developments raises hopes for a breakthrough in the prolonged walkout by thousands of junior doctors protesting the government's decision in February to increase the admissions quota by 2,000 from the previous 3,058 and keep the increased quota over the next five years.

The drawn-out walkout has led to disruptions in hospital services across the nation, especially emergency room operations, but the Yoon Suk Yeol government has been firmly sticking to the 2,000-seat increase.

"We can't sit down for talks if the medical community does not come up with its own plan," the Office for Government Policy Coordination said in a statement.

The office stated the medical community's plans should be based on scientific analysis.

"If their proposal is scientific and reasonable, the government is ready to discuss the issue flexibly," it said.

But junior doctors and medical school students are unlikely to return unless the government changes its decision about the 2025 quota.

Doctors claim that medical schools will not be able to handle the increased enrollment, which will compromise the quality of medical education and ultimately the country's medical services.